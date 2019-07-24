(First Published in The Gardner News on Wednesday, July 24, 2019)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. PR-644

Division No. 15

LLOYD R. MOORE, Deceased. Chapter 59 Proceeding

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on July 17, 2019, a Petition was filed in this Court by Russ Ann Oppermann, an heir, devisee and legatee, and Executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Lloyd R. Moore, Deceased, dated March 17, 1993, praying that the Will filed with the Petition be admitted to probate and record, and that Russ Ann Oppermann be appointed as Executor, without bond, and that she be granted Letters Testamentary.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within four (4) months from the date of first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Russ Ann Oppermann, Petitioner

J. MICHAEL HASKIN, P.A.

By: J. Michael Haskin

Supreme Court No. 09123

100 E. Park, Suite 203

P. O. Box 413

Olathe, KS 66051-0413

(913) 782-0706

Attorney for Petitioner

