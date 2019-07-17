EXHIBIT A

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to a Resolution of Fire District #1, Johnson County, Kansas (the “District”), adopted on July 9, 2019, the Governing Body of the District determined it is necessary to acquire, construct, furnish, equip and improve the fire stations within the District, including, but not limited to, acquisition and construction of a new fire station generally located at 199th Street and Homestead, and all necessary costs therefor, and the financing or refinancing of fire trucks and other fire equipment for the District (the “Improvements”), and to issue general obligation bonds and/or temporary notes under the authority of K.S.A. 19-3613 et seq. (the “Act”), in the maximum principal amount of $10,000,000, plus costs of issuance and interest on any temporary financing, to pay the cost of the Improvements.

If within 60 days after the date of the publication of this notice, written petition against the Improvements and/or the general obligation bonds and/or temporary notes is filed with the County Election Officer and signed by not less than 5% of the qualified electors of the District, the Governing Body shall not proceed further with the issuance of the general obligation bonds and/or temporary notes, unless approved by a majority of qualified electors in the District at an election called and held therefor. If sufficient protest is not filed, then the Governing Body of the District will proceed in accordance with the intentions hereinbefore declared to construct the Improvements and issue the general obligation bonds and/or temporary notes of the District in the maximum principal amount of $10,000,000, plus costs of issuance and interest on any temporary financing, to pay costs of the Improvements as hereinbefore provided under the authority of the Act.

/s/ Rob Kirk

Fire Chief, Fire District #1, Johnson County, Kansas