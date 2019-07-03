ORDINANCE NO. 2013 SUMMARY
On June 27, 2019, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2013 vacating road right-of-way existing near the intersection of 185th Street and Montrose Street within the corporate limits within the City of Edgerton, Kansas. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.
LEGAL NOTICE
