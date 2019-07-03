NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING. Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Gardner, Kansas will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 120 E. Main Street in consideration of the following item:

Z-19-03(PDP-19-03): Proposed rezoning from R-3 (Garden Apartment), RP-3 (Planned Garden Apartment) & RP-4 (Planned Mixed-Density Neighborhood) District to RP-3 (Planned Garden Apartment) District with an associated preliminary development plan for Tallgrass Apartments, a 596 unit apartment complex located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Moonlight Road and University Drive. (Tax Id’s CP94500000 0T0C & CP94500000 0T0D)

All persons interested in said matter shall be heard at this time for the public record. For additional information regarding these applications and detailed descriptions, contact the Business & Economic Development Department, 913-856-0913, 120 E. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas.

