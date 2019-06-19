CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PRELIMINARY SITE PLAN

Case No.: PS2019-01

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Preliminary Site Plan of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

My Store III Inc., represented by David Anderson, KBS Constructors, Inc., requests approval for a Preliminary Site Plan of the real property located on the northeast corner of Homestead Lane and Interstate 35, as noted and described:

All that part of the NW 1/4 of Section 10, Township 15, Range 22, in Johnson County, Kansas, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the NW 1/4 of said Section 10; thence S 2° 03’ 46” E, along the West line of the NW 1/4 of said Section 10, a distance of 991.99 feet; thence N 87° 35’ 22” E, a distance of 280.86 feet, to a point on the North right-of-way line of Interstate Highway No. 35, as established in the Warranty Deed recorded in Book 201108 at Page 001191, in the Office of the Register of Deeds, Johnson County, Kansas, said point also being the true point of beginning; thence continuing N 87° 35’ 22” E, a distance of 185.94 feet; thence Easterly and Southeasterly, along a curve to the right having a radius of 390.00 feet, a central angle of 32° 01’ 48” and whose initial tangent bearing is S 69° 47’ 26” E, an arc distance of 218.02 feet, to the point of tangency; thence S 37° 45’ 38” E, a distance of 93.64 feet, to a point of curvature; thence Southeasterly and Easterly, along a curve to the left having a radius of 320.00 feet and a central angle of 21° 31’ 36”, an arc distance of 120.23 feet; thence S 30° 41’ 48” W, a distance of 59.41 feet, to a point on the North line of the South Half of the NW 1/4 of said Section 10; thence S 1° 47’ 20” E, a distance of 638.10 feet, to a point on the North right-of-way line of said Interstate Highway No. 35; thence S 85° 06’ 40” W, along the North right-of-way line of said Interstate Highway No. 35, a distance of 509.79 feet; thence N 10° 04’ 47” W, along the North right-of-way line of said Interstate Highway No. 35, a distance of 802.50 feet; thence N 15° 12’ 54” E, along the North right-of-way line of said Interstate Highway No. 35, a distance of 141.15 feet; thence N 88° 57’ 08” E, along the North right-of-way line of said Interstate Highway No. 35, a distance of 116.36 feet; thence N 0° 38’ 21” E, along the North right-of-way line of said Interstate Highway No. 35, a distance of 76.42 feet, to the true point of beginning, containing 12.162 acres, more or less.

Dated this 19th day of June, 2019.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021

