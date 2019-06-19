CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR VARIANCE TO UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE

Case No: BZA 2019-02

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 6:30 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to application BZA 2019-02 for the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

Midwest Gateway Ventures, LLC, applicant representative for the property located at 32180 W. 191st Street, requests approval of a variance to the Unified Development Code for signage size and signage location on the following real property, as noted and described:

Midwest Gateway, Lot 2

Dated this 19 day of June 2019.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Board of Zoning Appeals

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021

??

??

??

??