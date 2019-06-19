PUBLISHED IN The Gardner News on June 19, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that an application has been filed by Aaron Otto, agent, and Johnson County Airport Commission, applicant, requesting Conditional Use Permit for a semi-trailer drop lot and container storage facility, on approximately 10 acres, located at 90 Leawood Drive, New Century AirCenter.

Said hearing thereon will be held on June 26, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the Gardner Senior Center, 128 E. Park, Gardner, Kansas.

Persons who have questions or need additional information about the application or who may need the use of a sign language or oral interpreter, or who require special accommodation, should contact the Johnson County Planning Department at (913) 715-2200, at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting.

Southwest Consolidated Zoning Board

Darren Shafer, Chair

SW-CU-3473 (GA) New Century AirCenter Semi-Trailer Drop Lot

