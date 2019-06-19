PUBLISHED IN The Gardner News on June 19, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that an application has been filed by Hank Deters, applicant, and Francis A. Deters Revocable Trust, landowner, requesting Preliminary and Final Plat for nine residential lots on approximately 98 acres, located at 143rd Street and Walnut Grove Road.

Said hearing thereon will be held on June 26, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the Gardner Senior Center, 128 E. Park, Gardner, Kansas.

Persons who have questions or need additional information about the application or who may need the use of a sign language or oral interpreter, or who require special accommodation, should contact the Johnson County Planning Department at (913) 715-2200, at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting.

Southwest Consolidated Zoning Board

Darren Shafer, Chair

SW-PP/FP-3476 (MC) Deters Farm II

