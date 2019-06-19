PUBLISHED IN The Gardner News on June 19, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that an application has been filed by Bill Bushno, Billome, LLC, applicant/landowner, requesting Rezoning from RUR, Rural District, to PEC-LP, Planned Employment Center, Logistics Park District, and for Preliminary Development Plan for an indoor storage facility and office, on approximately 20 acres, located at 20685 Gardner Road.

Said hearing thereon will be held on June 26, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the Gardner Senior Center, 128 E. Park, Gardner, Kansas.

Persons who have questions or need additional information about the application or who may need the use of a sign language or oral interpreter, or who require special accommodation, should contact the Johnson County Planning Department at (913) 715-2200, at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting.

Southwest Consolidated Zoning Board

Darren Shafer, Chair

SW-PEC-LP-3474 (GA) and SW-PDP-3475 (GA) RBCS Storage

