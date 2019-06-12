(First Published in Gardner News on Wednesday, June 12, 2019)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. 19PR-518

Division No. 15

ERIC G. MARTIN, Deceased. Chapter 59 Proceeding

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on June 6, 2019, a Petition was filed in this Court by Linda Fiedler, an heir at law of Eric G. Martin, Deceased, praying that she be appointed as Administrator, without bond, and that she be granted Letters of Administration.

.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within four (4) months from the date of first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Linda G. Fiedler, Petitioner

J. MICHAEL HASKIN, P.A.

By: J. Michael Haskin

Supreme Court No. 09123

100 E. Park, Suite 203

P. O. Box 413

Olathe, KS 66051-0413

(913) 782-0706

Attorney for Petitioner

