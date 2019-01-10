Learn more about the major local newspaper and a famous Midwest television newscaster during a day trip being offered in late January by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

News from Dawn to Dusk is the name of this trip, which will take travelers to the Kansas City Star for a guided tour where you’ll learn how the paper makes its way to your front door. After lunch at Fredrick Inn Steakhouse in St. Joseph, Mo., the group will travel to the Walter Cronkite Memorial on the campus of Missouri Western State University. The exhibit also looks at some of the major events of the 20th century, and includes a replica of the newsroom that Cronkite broadcast from for the CBS evening news in the 1960s and 1970s. Before heading home the group will stop for some delicious homemade pie and coffee.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 Plus and then under travel. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “day trip.”

Participants will depart for the News from Dawn to Dusk trip from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, and return at approximately 5:30 p.m. that day. The cost is $74 per person for transportation, tours, and lunch. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359

While JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-3030 for space availability.