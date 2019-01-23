The 18th & Vine District was the cradle of Kansas City’s jazz scene, as well as African American culture and business. This area is also the topic of the next History on Tap program being presented by the Johnson County Museum.

History on Tap – The Community at 18th and Vine is the name of this one-hour program, which is for ages 18 and older. Join Geri Sanders from the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City, Missouri, as she delves into the importance of this historic district. With racial segregation, the District developed as a second downtown for African Americans. The area flourished and incubated Kansas City’s jazz culture. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

History on Tap – The Community at 18th and Vine also ties into the museum’s special exhibit called The Turbulent Twenties. Coordinating with the centennial of the ending of World War I, the exhibit runs through May 11 and notes that despite often being presented as a triumphant decade for the country, the 1920s were also a decade of tumult and fractured American society.

History on Tap – The Community at 18th and Vine will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, located at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. The cost for this one-hour program is $7 for adults, and museum members get a 20 percent discount, but must register by phone at (913) 831-3359 to claim their discount. Program admission also includes admission to the museum, which will have its hours extended beyond the usual 4:30 p.m. closing time just for this program. Walk-ins are welcome, but preregistration is encouraged. For more information about this program or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.

The museum’s next History on Tap program is set for March 19 when the topic is The KKK in Johnson County, 1921-1930.

The Johnson County Museum is a department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. The My JCPRD Activities catalog, with information and a registration form, is available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches.