Pete Logan

Contributing writer

The Lawrence High School girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter Jan. 4 and never looked back, downing the Trailblazers of Gardner-Edgerton High School, 57-30, at GEHS Fieldhouse.

The Lions possessed an overwhelming size advantage in the post, as University of Kansas signee Chisom Ajekwu dominated play inside the paint with a game-high 18 points to go with nearly double digit totals in rebounds and blocked shots.

After LHS jumped out to their 10-0 lead at just over four minutes into the 1st quarter, the Blazers actually outscored the visitors 6-5 the rest of the period with junior post Mia Vallery scoring four of those points.

The Blazers pulled within four at 15-11 early in the second quarter. GEHS junior forward Trinity Taylor capped off a 7-0 Trailblazer run with a three-pointer off an assist from freshman point guard Kaelin Platt to bring the game to that score. However, the Lions ended the quarter on an 8-2 run — with 6 of those points coming from the 6’3” Ajekwu — to make the score 23-13 at halftime.

Ajekwu added 6 more points in the third quarter, as the Lions stretched the lead to 16 at 35-19 heading into the final frame. From there, LHS controlled the game to win by 27 at the end of the contest.

Vallery led the Trailblazers in scoring with 8 points to go with 2 rebounds. Platt added 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Taylor and freshman post Kiersten Markos added 5 points each.