Coach Farron Evans
The ladies built on the momentum of Jan. 18 and came out with a big win at home Jan. 26 against the Lawrence Lions.
They kept a 47-40 lead with four minutes remaining and nearly let it slip away, but came back to victory against Lawrence, 54-50.
The ladies were led by Junior Sofia Semon, with 16 points, and Sophomore Kaylah Newman, with 12.
The win moves the ladies to 2-6 on the young season, and they will look to keep the momentum going at home on Friday against Lansing.
Ladies win at home against Lawrence Lions
