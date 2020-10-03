Hayley Christensen
Freshman A volleyball took on Lawrence Free State and Shawnee Mission South Sept. 22.
In the first game against Free State, they won 25-21 and 25-14. Payton Hofer had six aces, Sammie Reddin had five aces, Kenslee Troutman had seven digs and Elenor Marshall had four kills.
Against Shawnee Mission South the girls won 25-8 and 26-24. The girls put their guard down the second set. They played neck and neck the whole game. The girls could have fully lost hope when the score was 24- 19, but Payton Hofer served us to a victory giving her a total of 10 aces against SMS. Olivia Blazic led the team with four digs, Sammie Reddin had 13 assists and Lily Marshall had four kills.