Hayley Christensen
Freshman A volleyball took on Lawrence Free State and Shawnee Mission South Sept. 22.
In the first game against Free State, they won 25-21 and 25-14. Payton Hofer had six aces, Sammie Reddin had five aces, Kenslee Troutman had seven digs and Elenor Marshall had four kills.
Against Shawnee Mission South the girls won 25-8 and 26-24. The girls put their guard down the second set. They played neck and neck the whole game. The girls could have fully lost hope when the score was 24- 19, but Payton Hofer served us to a victory giving her a total of 10 aces against SMS. Olivia Blazic led the team with four digs, Sammie Reddin had 13 assists and Lily Marshall had four kills.
Ladies volleyball play Free State, SMS
