Derrick Abromeit

Sept. 30 the team took a break from the Sunflower League schedule to host a group of schools we don’t see very often.

Over-all, we played quite well, said Derrick Abromeit, coach.

We swept Baldwin and Perry-Lecompton 4-0, and then lost some very close matches in dropping the meet against Bishop Miege 1-3. Leading the way with three wins was Senior Jenna Mahoney at #1. Mahoney played a very talented #1 from Miege, but showed nice mental toughness in pulling out a close 8-6 win.

Senior Julia Pogue played #2 singles and went 2-1. Senior Maycee Beasley and Junior Kelsey Morales-Macedo teamed up at #1 singles and went 2-1, losing a very hard fought match to Miege at the end of the evening. Senior Emma Crouch and Junior Morgan Findley saw some varsity action at #2 doubles and played well. They also finished 2-1 and both wins were by scores of 8-6. Oct. 1 the varsity team traveled to our home away from home, CBAC, for the 14-team Sunflower League tournament.(AKA the longest one-day tournament ever)

We left GEHS on a bus at 7AM and returned at 7:15PM. Everyone played five matches on a very windy and brisk day.

As a team we played quite well, Abromeit said.

Leading the way, as usual, was Jenna Mahoney, finishing seventh (where she was seeded) in the incredibly difficult singles bracket. It was a tough day for Mahoney as she was also battling a pretty sore hamstring injury.

The doubles team of Maycee Beasley and Julia Pogue surprised a few people and finished twelvth. They are definitely playing their best tennis right now.

Another big surprise was the unseeded junior Kelsey Morales-Macedo in the singles draw. She shocked the #16 seeded player from Lawrence in the first round and ended up finishing sixteenth.

The final doubles team of senior Lily Keimig and junior Lisa Morales-Macedo finished 2-3 and were the last players on the court last night. They won in dramatic form by coming from behind and winning in a tie-breaker.

Over-all, the team finished in eighth place. I was proud to hear several coaches and spectators make comments to me during the day about how well we were playing, Abromeit said.