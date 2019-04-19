Coach Addy Schnabel
After over a week with no games, the Lady Blazers were back in action April 11 against Shawnee Heights in a double header.
In game one the girls had some solid hits and defensive plays, including some amazing stretches at first by Breana Coleman, but ultimately the Blazers fell 7-6.
In game two, the bats couldn’t seem to come alive, making for quick innings. Kaci Smith had some great catches in left field, and Lily Blakey was the only Blazer to score. After some hard innings and multiple errors, the girls lost 12-1.
Ladies play DH against Shawnee Heights
