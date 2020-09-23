Deb Osborn
The Ladies took to the home courts for the first home matches of the year last week. It was a great evening for a tough quad against perennial powerhouses St. Thomas Aquinas, Olathe South, and Shawnee Mission South.
The ladies played well, but came up a little short, finishing third with an overall record of 3-9.
A pretty sweet victory was had by Dakota Konzem and Bri Glover, who ousted SMS convincingly 8-3 at #2 singles, but the star of the evening was brand new player and senior Emma Crouch who fought her way through a tough match to beat SMS 8-7 (9-7 in the tiebreaker), then went on to dominate her opponent from Olathe South 8-3 in the last match of the night.
Ladies finish third on home court quad
