Emily Baden, fourth-grade teacher at Nike Elementary, has been recognized by the Kansas State Department of Education as an outstanding first-year teacher. Dr. Randy Watson, Commissioner of Education, called to congratulate Baden on Jan.7, 2020.
The Horizon Award is reserved for those teachers who have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding.
KSDE recognizes Nike Elementary teacher
