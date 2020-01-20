The GEHS Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee proudly announces that two highly acclaimed female athletes — volleyball and basketball player, Shelby (Lard) Krumm, and track and field and volleyball player, Cassie Wait, have been selected for induction at a ceremony at the home boys’ and girls’ basketball game on Jan. 17, 2020. They will be introduced at halftime of the boy’s game. An informal social hour will take place in the GEHS library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Krumm’s accomplishments include a long list from high school and collegiate levels.

As a member of the GEHS varsity volleyball team, Krumm was a three-time All-League recipient as well as being named First Team All-State her junior and senior years. In basketball; she is the schools’ record holder in points scored in a game and in a season. She was first-team All-League and first-team All-State her junior and senior years. Her senior year she also was selected as Homecoming Queen by her peers.

Krumm continued her athletic career at KU in volleyball where she was a four-year letter winner and a two-time Academic All-Big Eight athlete her junior and senior years. She closed her career in volleyball at KU, ranking in the top 5 in assists as well as being named a two-time Academic All-Big Eight performer.

Wait’s accomplishments include a long list from high school and collegiate levels.

As a member of the GEHS varsity volleyball team, Wait was named the 2013 6A Player Of the Year and also Kansas Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year. She was also an Under Armour All-American and was All-League First Team for 4 years and was a First Team All-Stater twice. She holds the school records with 1,750 kills and 1,635 digs for a career. On the GEHS varsity track she was a three-time state pole vault champion (breaking three state records). She posted the three best pole vault jump in Kansas history and was a state medalist in the 100m dash and the 4×100 relay. She was a Kansas Honors Scholar and co-valedictorian.

Wait continued her athletic career at KU in volleyball where she was named in 2017 as the Greater Kansas City Sportswoman of the Year. In 2016 she was named the Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-

Athlete of the year, Big 12 Libero of the Year and was All-Big 12 First team. In 2015 she was named by Hero Sports as the Libero of the year. She took her team to the Final 4 as a junior and made multiple All-Tournament teams.