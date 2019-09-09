Robert Knabe, Edgerton, traveled to Hutchinson to participate in the KHPA state horseshoe tournament. He enters the elder division and has won 1st place, three out of the last four years. The tournament was held in Hutchinson, at Rice Park, by the Rice Park Ringers.
Knabe wins again
