Gardner resident Bob Knabe holds the trophy he won at the World Horseshoe Pitching tournament. Staff photo by Brandon Humble
Edgerton resident Bob Knabe traveled to Wichita Falls, Texas, July 22-24 to participate in the national horseshoe pitching association’s world tournament and placed first in the elders division.
Knabe, who has been pitching horseshoes for ten years, earned the title and a cash reward.
“More importantly,” he said, “I checked it off my bucket list.”
Knabe told The Gardner News that one of his dreams has been to attend the world event.
“It has been one of my dreams,” he said.
Congratulations Bob.