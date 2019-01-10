

January 25, 1963- January 2, 2019

Eyes that sparkled; A laugh that danced across a crowd and filled a room with joy; Lips that spoke words of kindness; A heart that ached with a love for God and all of this crowned by a beautiful sea of wavy hair. Kimberly Kay Catasca passed away January 2nd, after a courageous battle with cancer; one that made even cancer itself stand in awe of her strength.

Kim (Oberhelman) was born in Kansas and grew up on a large farm. She spoke fondly when recalling memories of growing up on the farm, the youngest of three kids. She absolutely loved helping her Dad on the farm and cherished those times with him, as well as memories of riding horses with her sister and learning to cook authentic Mexican food from her mother and grandmother. After high school, she moved to Albuquerque to work for her Aunt and pursue a new life in a new location. It didn’t’ take long for her to meet her future husband Paul and they were married in 1992. They began building their family and their lives together by moving to the East Mountains. Kim exemplified the wife who loved and cared for her husband in sickness and in health. Many challenges came to Kim and Paul in the early years of their marriage from Paul’s single car accident and his journey to learn to walk and talk again as a result from the injuries he sustained. With their infant son at her side, she faithfully helped Paul with his years-long recovery. They went on to add to their family and grow together as a couple. Kim and Paul became faithful and devoted Christians during this time, both dedicating their lives to Jesus and becoming active members in church and community. Their love of God and endurance during the journey and recuperation of Paul was a great example of faithfulness to those who knew them and accompanied them on this journey. As a devoted mother of three, Kim kept busy as an active and involved stay-at-home Mom for many years, returning only recently to the workforce. She would proudly tell you though, that her greatest work was in the raising of her son Nathaniel, and daughters Kristen and Rebekah. They were truly her pride and joy. Kim was an exceptional cook and loved to make meals for those in need, or simply to invite people over to share a meal. One of her prized possessions was a disc from her grandmother’s old wood burning stove top that she used to prepare homemade tortillas, one delicious tortilla at a time. She was also a great driver, growing up driving trucks and tractors on the farm, and could ride a horse with confidence and ease. She thoroughly knew her Bible and sought comfort there throughout her adult life, knowing the scriptures well and attending many, many Bible studies over the years. She loved the Lord and prayed faithfully over many friends and family and their circumstances, only to have those prayers returned in multitude as she valiantly fought her battle against cancer. Whoever Kim may have been to you, may you think of her and be comforted. May you have peace as you think of the happy moments you spent together. May you talk to her, laugh with her, even cry with her. For although she is out of sight, she is not gone. Wherever Kim may be now- floating on a cloud, swimming in crystal waters, sitting at her Savior’s feet, or sitting right next to you, Kim is still what Kim has always been. And if you close your eyes and listen very carefully, you can hear her laughter above the sadness.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, son Nathaniel, and daughters Kristen and Rebekah, as well as her father, Allen Oberhelman, sister Robyn (Oberhelman) Haenisch, Robyn’s husband Tom Haenisch, and their three sons, Derek, Travis and Kyle. Also surviving Kim is her brother Tim Oberhelman.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH – Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Kim at www.FrenchFunerals.com

FRENCH – Lomas

10500 Lomas Blvd. NE

(505) 275-3500

www.frenchfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the “Catasca Children’s Education Fund” through U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, in support of the Catasca children’s future and education. In loving memory of Kim: 2 Corinthians 4:17-18.