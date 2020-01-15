Snowman Surprise, a new special event for young children, will bring winter fun to an indoor setting in late January, sponsored by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

Snowman Surprise,for ages two through five with an adult, will take place inside the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village. Participants will have fun celebrating winter in the clubhouse where they will create magic melt-less snowmen, throw “snowballs,” and enjoy cocoa by the fire.

To find this event in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under preschool and then under special events. In the printed catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “preschool.”

Snowman Surprise will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28. The cost for one one-hour program is $6 per person for Johnson County residents or $7 per person for nonresidents. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359.