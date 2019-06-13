Vixen and The Kentucky Headhunters will headline at Edgerton Frontier Days this weekend. Vixen is an American rock band famous for the glam metal scene in the early 90’s. The award winning Kentucky Headhunters had four consecutive Top 40 country singles with the 1989 debut of their album, Pickin’ on Nashville. Submitted photos

Edgerton’s annual Frontier Days opens this Friday, June 14 with a petting zoo and dream prospecting at 5 p.m. in the grassy area near the library and Toby’s Carnival from 5 to 10 p.m.

In addition, there will be craft and food booths at 5:30 and a baby contest. The beer garden opens for those 21 or older at 6 and an ice cream social begins at 7 p.m. Music on the main stage will be Big Skillet and Vixen.

Saturday begins with a 7 a.m. church breakfast and parade registration and line up at Edgerton Elementary. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Following will be craft and food booths, petting zoo, fire trucks, virtual reality roller coaster and carnival. The beer garden opens for those 21 or older at 2 p.m.

At 4:30 there will be face painting, and the silent auction registration begins at 5:30.

Johnny Dale Roberts will appear on the main stage beginning at 8 p.m., and the Kentucky Headhunters will begin at 10 p.m.