Coach Jonathan Hodges
The Blazer freshman football team kicked off the season with a 38-30 victory over Shawnee Mission East on Sept. 4.
The offense was led by Conner Elder and Zane Mayfield each scoring two touchdowns. Kyle Oatman and Austin Buie each caught a touchdown as well.
Also contributing, Ozzy Poage had over 100 yards rushing to compliment Elder’s 200+ yards passing.
The Blazer defense came up with a clutch stop when they needed it, and the victory was sealed with a Jackson Kellogg interception as the clock ran down.
Kellogg’s interception seals football game
