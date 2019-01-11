The Kansas Department of Agriculture, in partnership with K-State Research and Extension, Kaw Valley Mycological Society and the University of Kansas, is offering two sessions to help people earn the necessary approval to sell wild morel mushrooms. The sessions will take place in Olathe on Feb. 1 and in Parsons on Feb. 2 in conjunction with Regional Farmers’ Market Workshops.

The session is intended to help ensure that wild harvested mushrooms sold as morels in the state of Kansas are safe to consume. Current regulations under KDA’s food safety and lodging program require that mushrooms picked in the wild for sale must be individually inspected for safety by an approved mushroom identifier. Upon completion of this workshop, participants will be recognized as approved morel identifiers in order to meet this regulation. This is a three-year approval.

The session in Olathe will be held on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. at K-State Olathe, 22201 W. Innovation Drive in Olathe. The session in Parsons will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Southeast Research & Extension Center, 25092 Ness Rd. in Parsons.

The morel mushroom identification session will be held as one of the breakout sessions of the Regional Farmers’ Market Workshops. Registration for the workshops is now open and is $20 per participant. Registration includes lunch; however, lunch will only be guaranteed to those participants who register prior to the respective workshop date. Registration forms and more detail about other sessions at the workshops can be found at FromtheLandofKansas.com/FMworkshop or at local extension offices.

For more information about the morel mushroom identification session, contact Londa Nwadike, KSU/MU extension food safety specialist, at 913-307-7391 or [email protected]