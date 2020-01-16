The Kansas Corporation Commission has received reports of an individual claiming to be working with the KCC and conducting a free audit of major utilities and communication companies in Kansas to obtain refunds for consumers. Based on reports, the scam appears to be targeting small businesses through email. This scam is not a legitimate audit and the KCC is not working with this individual. More information will be released as it becomes available.
