Submitted graphics

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) released the 2018 Kansas Crime Index Report. The report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies across Kansas.

Locally, out of 368 total crimes reported, Gardner had zero murders, seven rapes, three robberies and 45 assaults/batteries, according to the annual report sent to the KBI. There were 313 property crimes reported with 267 theft crimes. There were 18 motor vehicle thefts, 28 burglaries and two arsons.

With a population of 21,945, Gardner had a crime rate of 16.8.

Merriam had the highest crime rate in Johnson county based on a population of 11,238 it had a crime rate 42.

Olathe, with a population of 133,154, reported 2,320 crimes got a rate of 16.7.

Spring Hill did not submit a report, and Edgerton is policed by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

With a population of 569,482 and 11,362, Johnson County’s crime rate is 19.9.

Overall the KBI report indicates:

Violent crime analysis

The 2018 Kansas Crime Index Report indicated that violent crime in Kansas continues to trend upward. In 2018, 12,367 violent crimes were reported in Kansas. This represents an overall increase of 5.3 percent in the violent crime categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault/battery. The violent crime rate is currently 16.5 percent above the 10-year average.

In 2018, contributing to the overall violent crime increase was a 10.9 percent increase in reported rapes and a 7.8 percent increase in aggravated assaults, compared to 2017 numbers. While these increases are concerning, the report suggests the rise in crime that Kansas has experienced since 2014 may be starting to slow. For instance, murder and robbery declined in 2018, compared to the prior year. Across the state 146 murders occurred, significantly fewer than the 176 murders in 2017, when the murder rate reached the highest in a decade. Robberies also decreased by 8.5 percent in 2018.

Property crime analysis

According to the 2018 crime report, total property crime offenses in Kansas declined by 2.0 percent. Both burglary and theft decreased compared to 2017. Motor vehicle theft, by contrast, increased for the fourth year in a row.