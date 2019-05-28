Kathleen E. Wood Mullins, 97 of Gardner, Kan passed away May 24, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living of Overland Park, Kan. Graveside Service will be 1:30 pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.
