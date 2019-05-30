Kathleen E. Wood Mullins, 97, of Gardner, Kan passed away May 24, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living of Overland Park, Kan.

Kathleen was born November 22, 1921 in Muskogee, Okla to Charles Rollins Wood and Letha Eugenia (Doherty) Wood. She grew up in Muskogee, Okla where she graduated from Central High School. Kathleen married Charles F. Mullins on Sept. 4, 1943 in Muskogee. After marriage they lived in Ft. Smith, Ark where Kathleen was a member of the Grand Avenue Baptist Church and worked as the church secretary. In 1965 they moved to Fayetteville, Ark. While in Fayetteville, Kathleen worked as an administrative assistant for the President’s Office at the University of Arkansas for 42 years. She was also a member of First Baptist Church. Kathleen was an avid reader and an accomplished seamstress. She made her daughters formals and wedding dresses. She retired in 2006 when they moved to Gardner to be close to their family. Kathleen will be missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; her parents; her sisters, Elizabeth Weigand and Helen Rounds. Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Jo and husband David Lerch, Derby, Kan and Margaret and husband Joseph Bonney, Olathe, Kan; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be 1:30 pm Monday, June 3, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.