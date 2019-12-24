The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KWPT) Commission will conduct a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on January 9, 2020, at the Riverside Community Building in Iola. The meeting recesses at 5 p.m., and reconvenes at 6:30 p.m.

The afternoon session will begin with an agency and state status report, followed by an update on the upcoming 2020 legislative session. The Commission Big Game Permit drawing will kick off the general discussion portion of the meeting, followed by announcement of the winner of the Boating Educator of the Year Award. Other discussion items include a presentation on a walleye telemetry study at Glen Elder Reservoir, the use of thermal imaging and night vision equipment, importation and possession of certain wildlife, and the 2020-21 waterfowl seasons.

A series of workshop topics – items that may be voted on at a future commission meeting – will follow, including: duck hunting zones; webless migratory bird regulations, including a proposal to split the sandhill crane hunting zone; antelope regulations, and elk regulations.

The Commission will recess by 5 p.m. and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. to continue with a general discussion on chronic wasting disease before finishing workshop discussions on big game and deer regulations. If necessary, the Commission will reconvene at 9 a.m. at the same location, Jan. 10, 2020, to complete any unfinished business.

Information about the Commission, as well as the January 9, 2020 meeting agenda and briefing book, can be downloaded at ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Upcoming-Commission-Meetings. A live stream of the meeting can be viewed at ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Current-LIVE-Commission-Meeting.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-5911.

The next KDWPT Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Kansas State Historical Society and Museum in Topeka.