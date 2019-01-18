Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast.
In 2019, Kansas total nonfarm employment is forecast to increase by 18,182 jobs, with an anticipated growth rate of 1.1 percent.
The production sector is forecast to grow the fastest at 1.5 percent, adding approximately 3,500 new jobs. The service sector is projected to grow 1.1 percent, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector is expected to add more than 3,000 jobs with 1.2 percent growth. The government sector is projected to have the slowest growth, at 0.5 percent.
“Although oil prices, stock market volatility, and the federal shutdown took center stage in recent months, Kansas employment forecast revisions remain mostly unchanged for 2019. The center still expects a return to positive growth, as firms slowly struggle to find new labor to keep up with the expanding US economy,” comments Jeremy Hill, director for the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University.
Kansas releases updated employment forecast
