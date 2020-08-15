The Kansas Highway Patrol will be working to ensure students are safe on their travels to and from school. Every July and August, KHP troopers, in conjunction with school districts across the state, check all school buses to ensure they are in good working condition. Troopers will check the buses from the middle of July until the beginning of the school session to make sure the vehicles will load, transport and unload students safely. Troopers will be checking the lights, emergency exits, tires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits and emergency spill kits.

“Our children are our future. We owe it to the family members and their children alike to make sure these kids arrive to and from their destinations safely,” said Captain Andy Dean, KHP Commander of Public and Governmental Affairs. “By partnering with these school districts across Kansas, we can ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep Kansas children safe.” For any bus or school vehicle passing inspection, a decal will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield. Vehicles that do not comply with safety regulations cannot be used to transport students until all defects are corrected and a Trooper rechecks the vehicle.

In 2019, the patrol inspected 12,041 buses and other school vehicles for defects.