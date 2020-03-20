The clocks did spring forward on Sunday, but are things about to change in Kansas? Legislators have been trying to figure out if they want to keep daylight savings or get rid of it. In the past year, the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs has heard conflicting bills on the topic.

In 2019, the committee saw the introduction of House Bill 2008 that wanted to eliminate daylight savings time but was never voted on. Earlier this year the same committee introduced House Bill 2422 which wants to establish daylight savings time as the permanent time in Kansas.

Daylight savings was first used in Canada in 1908 to make better use of daylight and conserve energy, and today 40 percent of countries worldwide use the tactic. According to the World Population Review, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two U.S. states that have opted to not practice daylight savings.

How could a change in daylight savings time affect the great state of Kansas?

Calvin Schermerhorn, an author and historian professor at Arizona State University, said Arizona has seen positives and negatives with year-round standard time.

“Business’ synced to markets preferred daylight savings because that is what everyone else practiced,” he said. “And this time switch threw off interstate and international trade.”

On the flip side, Schermerhorn said Kansas could look forward to cooler times during the busy midafternoon to evening hours which can create more activity outdoors. We could also see more sedentary activities like watching nationally broadcasted televised events if Kansas where to practice year-round standard time.

Yet, daylight savings time can be much more than adjusting clocks, late sports games and confusing travel. It can affect us physically.

Anne Buckle, a web editor for Time and Date and time zone expert, said the constant twice a year switching to and from daylight savings time can be bad for your mental health.

“Sleep disturbances can arise from springing forward and falling back causing heart attacks, car accidents and seasonal depression can be triggered,” she said.

House Bill 2008 died in committee, but House Bill 2422 is still awaiting a date for a vote.