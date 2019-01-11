Kansas Day began just a few miles from here in Paola, Miami County, Kansas, according to a 1932 edition of the KC Star, as quoted on the Kansas Historical Society’s website.

In 1877 Kansas youth who were studying United States history in Alexander LeGrande Copley’s classroom set aside Jan. 29, 1877 to celebrate Kansas’ pride and history. For two weeks, students researched and gathered all available information on Kansas, and amid hand drawn charts, informative pieces and drawings of the Kansas state seal, a presentation was provided to a standing room only crowd.

Speeches were given and The Kansas Emigrant song was sung. Written by J.G. Whittier about 1854, lyrics are sung to the tune of auld lang syne and include:

We cross the prairie as of old,

The pilgrims crossed the sea,

To make the West, as they the East,

The homestead of the free!

Chorus

The homestead of the free, my boys,

The homestead of the free,

To make the West, as they the East,

The homestead of the free.

We go to rear a wall of men

On Freedom’s Southern line,

And plant beside the cotton-tree,

The rugged Northern pine!

Chorus

We’re flowing from our native hills

As our free rivers flow;

The blessing of our motherland

Is on us as we go.

Chorus

We go to plant her common schools

On distant prairie swells,

And give the Sabbaths of the wild

The music of her bells.

Chorus

Upbearing, like the Ark of old,

The Bible in our van,

We go to test the truth of God

Against the fraud of man.

Chorus

No pause, nor rest, save where the streams

That feed the Kansas run,

Save where our Pilgrim gonfalon

Shall flout the setting sun!

Chorus

We’ll sweep the prairie as of old

Our fathers swept the sea,

And make the West, as they the East

The homestead of the free!

Chorus

In 1879 Copley became superintendent of the schools in Wichita, and, of course, the day was appropriately observed there, and he encouraged everyone to remember Kansas Day.

Paola’s chamber of commerce is again marking Kansas Day on Jan. 26 at Paola High School with a business expo at the Paola High School.