Gardner’s crime rate, as reported by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, is substantially lower than neighboring cities.

Gardner reported 255 crime index offenses to the KBI, which makes the rate per 11.5 per thousand. By comparison Leawood reported 13.5 per thousand; Merriam 55.1; Olathe 14.7; Lenexa 15.6 and Spring Hill 7.9.

Gardner reported 52 violent crimes for a rate of 2.3 per thousand; no murders; five rapes; four robberies; and 43 aggravated assault/batteries. There were 203 property crimes for a rate of 9.1 per thousand. There were 10 burglaries; 172 theft; 21 motor vehicle theft; and two arsons.

“I’m proud of our officers hard work to keep Gardner a safe City to live and work. Our Officers are dedicated and perform their duties diligently, our crime statistics continue to show the success of their efforts,” said Capt. Lee Krout, GPD administration captain.

Statewide

Information submitted by Kansas law enforcement agencies to the KBI indicates that total reported index crimes are 5.5 percent below the 10 yr average. Total index crimes also saw a 5.5 percent decrease from 2018 to 2019. Note the heavy impact that the property index crimes play on the total index crimes.

Crime Index Rate: The crime index rate is defined as total index crimes per 1,000 in population. The crime index rate in Kansas dropped from 31.4 in 2018 to 29.3 in 2019.

Violent Index Crime

Violent index crimes are 17.3 percent above the 10 yr average. The violent crime index for Kansas is 4.3 offenses per 1,000 people. There was a 2.6 percent increase in 2019 over 2018. Note the heavy dependence that aggravated assault/battery plays on the violent index crime totals.

Property Index Crimes

Property index crimes are 8.5 percent below the 10 yr average. Property index crimes have declined considerably and reached a 16 year low in 2019. The total property crimes declined 6.8 percent in 2019 over 2018. Note the heavy relationship that theft/larceny plays on the property index crime totals.

Murder

Murders are 2.4 percent above the 10 yr average. On a positive note, 2019 saw a 11.0 percent decline in murders as compared to 2018. Finding a common circumstance surrounding these murders is difficult, as 25.4 percent of the reports indicated “unknown circumstance.” Also, 15.4 percent of the murders list an unknown suspect. Domestic violence murders have averaged between 25-30 percent in recent years. In 2019, domestic violence murders totaled 25.4 percent of the total. Arguments, as a circumstance, accounted for 28.5 percent of murders; drug deals totaled 9.2 percent; and gang activity/drive by incidents made up 5.4 percent of the total murders in 2019.

Rape

Rapes are 14.2 percent above the 10 yr average. Beginning In 2014, there was a slight uptick until the upward trend shifted in 2019 with a 3.6 percent decrease from the 2018 totals.

Robbery

Robberies saw a 8.4 percent decline from the 10 yr average. In 2019, there was a 11.1 percent decline from the 2018 totals.

Aggravated Assault/Battery

Aggravated assaults and batteries are 23.0 percent above the 10 yr average. Historically, the number of aggravated assault/battery offenses have demonstrated only modest changes from year to year. However, since 2015 they have risen substantially. The year 2019 brought a 6.1 percent increase from the 2018 totals.

Burglary

Burglaries are 25.6 percent below the 10 yr average. The totals for 2019 were 9.5 percent below 2018 and were the lowest number reported in over 15 years. Some criminologists have explained this decline on several fronts; primarily, the decline in resale value of typical stolen merchandise, such as electronics, does not make it profitable.

Larceny/Theft

Larceny/thefts are 6.7 percent below the 10 yr average. Theft offenses have generally been declining with occasional moderate increases. In 2019, there was a 6.6 percent decrease from the 2018 totals.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Motor vehicle thefts are 12.6 percent above the 10 yr average. In 2019, we saw a modest decline of 3.6 percent; however, the three prior years saw increases. Some criminologists believe motor vehicle theft is replacing burglary as the main crime of opportunity due to a higher monetary return and lower probability of ge?ting caught or injured during the commission of the crime.

Arson

Arsons are 30.4 percent below the 10 yr average. In 2019, the number of arsons decreased by 25.8 percent over those reported in 2018. Arson figures are not calculated into violent or property indices, and are meant to stand on their own.