Coach Tyler Cordts
The JV wrestlers deserve a big shout out for dominating the JV League tournament this weekend and ending their season on a high note.
Shane Hutchison. Keegan Troutman. Zane Stutzman. Alex Santander. Kaden Coons and Maggie Goodwin all placed second.
George Barrager. Dillon Roaden. Trey Duncanson. Alex Roaden and Brady Ditlevson all finish as League Champ.
Teams scores aren’t kept for the JV league tournament, but if they were the boys definitely would have finished in first.
They worked really hard all year and had a tremendous season.
JV wrestlers dominate league tournament
