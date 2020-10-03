Kara Slater
The JV volleyball team picked up two big wins last night, defeating Shawnee Mission East and Olathe North, both in three games.
Against SME, the team was led in kills by Abi Garden with 8 and Katie Thompson with seven. Grace Sineath picked up 16 assists. Serves were consistent throughout the game. Raven Boone led the team in aces with three. Scores were 23-25, 25-18, 15-12.
During the second game against Olathe North, Raven Boone and Paige Schesser picked up six kills each. Defensively, Ellie Supple and Reese Kehl both had eight digs. Grace Davis led the team in blocks with four solo blocks and one block assist. Ryleigh Sander closed out the match leading the team with five aces. Scores were 25-22, 23-25, 15-12.
I am proud of the fight and determination these girls showed last night, said Kara Slater, coach. Each set was a battle, and they never gave up.
JV volleyball wins
