Coach Amy Bilger
Sept. 24 the Blazer JV volleyball team competed in a tri against Lawrence Free State and Shawnee Mission South.
The Blazers started the night off with little energy which resulted in a first set loss against Free State. The girls responded well to various line-up changes and ultimately walked away with a win in 3 sets against a very talented Free State team(13-25, 25-22, 15-11).
The Blazers then took on SMS and very similar to their first set against Free State, the girls had trouble finding energy and momentum to compete at their level of play. In the end, the Blazers came away with a win in 3 sets (21-25, 32-30, 15-11). The Blazer JV volleyball team is now 13-2.
JV spikers play Free State
