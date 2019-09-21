Coach Amy Bilger
Sept. 10 the Blazer JV volleyball team was back in action against Shawnee Mission Northwest and Olathe Northwest at GEHS.
In the first game against SMNW the Blazers controlled majority of the match by coming away with a win in two sets (25-17 and 25-17). In the second match against ONW the girls struggled to find momentum but, ultimately came away with another win in three sets (26-28, 25-18, 15-3).
Brandy Njogu made her presence known at the net with eight kills and three solo blocks in both combined matches. In addition, Reese Kehl and Gracie Serrioz added valuable points to the scoreboard with four aces a piece.
JV plays SMNW, Olathe Northwest
