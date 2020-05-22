The lobby of the Gardner Justice Center re-opened May 18.
The public now has access to the records area, and they can pick up copies of reports and pet licenses.
The municipal court is available to speak with court employees. Social distancing is being practiced, with markings added to the floors to enable the public to stay safe distances from one another while transacting business or in line. Police records personnel will only be able to take credit card payments at this time, either in person or by telephone. Cash and check payments are not currently an option.
The community room, fingerprint services, ride-a-longs or station tours are not yet available.
Updates on when all services will be upcoming.
