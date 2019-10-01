Joseph A. Kelly, 80, of Gardner, passed away Sept.26, 2019.

Joe was born Nov. 1, 1938 in Bartlesville, Okla., the first son, second child of four to Carl and Dollie Kelly. He grew up in Bartlesville, Okla., and served in the Navy from 1955 – 1959. He married Joyce Ellen (Roe) on June 26, 1957. They lived in California for the first two years of their marriage. They moved back to Oklahoma in 1959, bringing home a new baby girl, Karen. Shortly after arriving home Joyce gave birth to Jo Lynn , Michael and Scott 1964. After being discharged from the Navy, Joe worked at National Zinc and at the Bartlesville Fire Department. They moved to Missouri in 1964, and he went to work at Coast to Coast Hardware. Joe’s company in the early 1980’s through 2002 went through several mergers and had them moving to Indiana, South Dakota, Arkansas, Illinois, South Carolina and Colorado. After 38 years with True Value (AKA Coast to Coast) in 2002 Joe retired, and they moved to Gardner. Joe was a cancer survivor of Merkel cell carcinoma. Joe’s greatest pleasures in life were being surrounded by family and going to the YMCA in Olathe to work out and chat with friends. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and word games.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Dollie Kelly, his wife Joyce of 59 ½ years, granddaughters Stacy Fines and Kelly Jo. Surviving siblings, Lanora Kroh, Lilly Ann Brooks and Carla Saddler. Four children, Karen Strong of Cabool, Mo., Jo Lynn Clark of Gardner, Mike Kelly of Grandview, Mo., and Scott Kelly of Perry, Ga. Eleven grandchildren, Steven Fines, Matt Clark, Kyle Clark, Jessica Herdliska, Patrick Kelly, Crystal Zachary, Amber Wheeldon, Jade Metz, Heather Van Hoy, August Kelly and Hayley Kelly. Fifteen great grandchildren, Rion Gallagher, Adriene Strong, Cordelia Clark, Maverick Kelly, Vivian Herdliska, Colin Herdliska, Hunter Zachary, Zetta Zachary, Boston Wheeldon, Charleigh Wheeldon, Colt Wheeldon, Ava Metz, Anna Metz, Alex Jo Metz and Luke Metz.

Cremation. Celebration of Life services 2343 held at Oct. 3, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee, Gardner. Visitation was Oct. 2, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S Center, Gardner. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society, American Lung Association or First Presbyterian Church of Gardner. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.