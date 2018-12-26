The Side By Side Experience, a 50 Plus vocal music and dance group presented by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District, will be beginning a new 12-session program in early January, and all interested parties are invited to join in and have fun with this group of easygoing performers.

Founded in 1992, the group meets weekly and currently has more than 20 members, including several men. Pianists take turns accompanying the singers and dancers. Drawing on a catalog of 560 songs, the group changes themes monthly. Some themes are based on holidays or seasons, while others come from musical theater or various time periods. In all, the group conducts about 48 rehearsals and 60 shows each year at nursing homes, retirement homes, senior groups, churches, and other interested entities.

Anyone with vocal or dance interests, regardless of skill level, is welcome to join the Side By Side Experience. The next season of rehearsals will meet at 12:30 p.m. Fridays beginning Jan. 4 at Grace Methodist Church, 11485 Ridgeview Road, Olathe. The cost for 12 two-hour sessions is $13 for Johnson County residents or $14 for nonresidents. For more information or to register, call (913) 831-3359.