Submitted photo

All sailors and sailing enthusiasts ages 18 and older are invited to join the Johnson County Sailing Society for a free program on July 25, at Shawnee Mission Park Lake, 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee and Lenexa.

This free event is called Come Sail with Us and will take place beginning at noon at the Shawnee Mission Park Marina on the north side of the lake. During this one-hour program, participants will be able to take rides in the personal vessels of society members while they take part in water activities such as mock races or a sailing scavenger hunt. While this is listed as a one-hour event, organizers said it will continue until everyone who has shown an interest has an opportunity to take a ride. This event begins at noon, and is dependent upon favorable weather.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog, browse first under adult and then under nature and outdoors. Look for the keyword “boating.” This event, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 1, will be the final Come Sail With Us for this year.

For more information, or to participate in Johnson County Sailing Society races, please contact Nick Hockman at (913) 268-5683