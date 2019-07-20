Check out what’s new in downtown Lee’s Summit during a late July social outing being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

This trip is called Talk of the Town, and will take participants to popular downtown Lee’s Summit destinations, where they can shop, walk, and explore. Optional group activities include trying to escape from The Exit Room and creating your own candle at Embers Candle Bar. Lunch and candle costs on your own, escape room included. Social outings are meant to be shorter versions of JCPRD’s daytrips, set at a lower price.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 Plus and then under travel. In the printed catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “social outing.”

This trip will leave at 10 a.m. on July 30, from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, and return at approximately 3 p.m. that day. The cost for this five -hour outing, including escape room, and transportation, is $15 per person for Johnson County residents or $17 per person for nonresidents For more information or to register, call (913) 826-2975. To register online at www.jcprd.com.