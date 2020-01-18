Basketball fans can prepare for the upcoming annual excitement of March Madness by visiting the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame during a late January social outing being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

This trip is called College Basketball Experience. Participants will interact with the high-energy exhibits and walk through the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, which is dedicated to men’s college basketball. The group will stop for lunch following the museum.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 Plus and then under travel. In the printed catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords “social outing.”

This trip will leave at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, and return at approximately 2:30 p.m. that day. The cost for this five-hour outing, including transportation and museum admission, is $23 per person for Johnson County residents or $25 per person for nonresidents Food and beverage costs are on your own. For more information or to register, call (913) 826-2975.