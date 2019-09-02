NACWA’s (National Association of Clean Water Agencies) annual Peak Performance Awards recognize wastewater treatment programs who have outstanding compliance rates. Recently, at NACWA’s annual conference, it was announced that all six of Johnson County’s wastewater treatment facilities were among those recognized for outstanding performance in 2018.
Blue River Main Wastewater Treatment Facility
Platinum 13 (13 years of 100 percent compliance)
Mill Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility
Platinum 12 (12 years of 100 percent compliance)
New Century AirCenter Wastewater Treatment Facility
Platinum 7 (seven years of 100 percent compliance)
Douglas L. Smith Middle Basin Wastewater Treatment Facility
Platinum 5 (five years of 100 percent compliance)
Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility
Silver (five or less violations)
Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility
Silver (five or less violations)
In 2018, Johnson County Wastewater had a 99.98 percent compliance rate regarding National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) limits. Of a possible 3,567 violations, the department recorded only six violations for the entire year.
“We are extremely proud of the outstanding work by the men and women of wastewater and this outstanding performance record,” said County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson.
