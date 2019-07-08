The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners set the maximum expenditure authority for the FY 2020 budget at almost $1.26 billion with a constant mill levy of 26.013 mills. One mill equals $1 on every $1,000 of a homeowner’s assessed valuation. The board’s proposed budget included estimated expenditures of $937.1 million and anticipated reserves of $322.6 million.

On June 20, the board authorized the budget staff to proceed with publishing the proposed taxing levies for the county’s three taxing districts – county, library, and park and recreation – and their maximum operating expenditures for next year. The county plans to publish the proposed county budget and supporting levies on July 13 in an out of state newspaper.

“The budget as published cannot be increased, but it can go down,” Commission Chairman Ed Eilert, commissioner, said. “This is not the final budget vote, and we have a public hearing scheduled July 29, at 7 p.m. in the board’s hearing room and we welcome the public input.”

The hearing room is located on the third floor of the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 South Cherry Street, in downtown Olathe. The hearing will provide an opportunity for Johnson County residents to learn more about the proposed budget and comment on how county services are financed.

The board is scheduled to approve the FY 2020 Budget and the estimated taxing levies on Aug. 8, during its business session that begins at 9:30 a.m. in the hearing room. By state law, the county must adopt the budget for the next fiscal year by Aug. 25. The budget becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2020.

The final setting of the FY 2020 mill levy will be established by the end of October, using the latest property valuations, by the Johnson County Department of Records and Tax Administration.

Details about the FY 2020 Proposed Budget and budget process are available online.