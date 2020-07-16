Both the Johnson County and state fair have closed due to COVID 19 concerns.
The Johnson County Fair Board made the announcement June 13: “Due to extensive planning, consultation and due to circumstances beyond our control, the executive fair board regrets to report that the 2020 Johnson County Fair arena events, carnival, parade and public events are cancelled.”
The 4-H project showcase youth livestock show and livestock auction will continue, with dates and updates appearing on the fair’s social media page.
The Kansas State Fair scheduled in Hutchinson has also cancelled due to COVID 19 concerns, but although the traditional fair is cancelled, livestock shows will begin Sept. 3. The 2021 state fair is scheduled for Sept. 10-19, 2021.
The state fair board voted to cancel for 2020 due to concerns from vendors and the community. About 50 percent of the vendors cancelled and there were concerns with travel quarantines, difficulties in putting crews together and the cancellations of other fairs, including Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
Johnson County public events cancelled
